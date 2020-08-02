Chris Evans talks about his recent trip to London but steers clear from addressing Lily James dating rumours

A few weeks ago, Chris Evans was spotted in London, enjoying an ice cream with Lily James. The Avengers: Endgame star has now opened up about his trip but did not mention the Mamma Mia 2 actress.

The internet was left wondering about Chris Evans' relationship status after he was spotted with Lily James. The Avengers: Endgame star was seen with the Mamma Mia 2 actress twice in a week. At first, both the stars were seen leaving a hotel in the wee hours. The paparazzi then spotted the duo enjoying an ice cream date in a London park. Fans had a meltdown wondering if the duo is dating. In a recent interview, Chris opened about his trip to the UK but stayed away from talking about the two spottings.

Speaking with USA Today, the Defending Jacob star was asked if he was back to work since he was spotted in London recently. "No – aside from the website, which is probably been more work than I’ve ever done on any movie set," he said, talking about the new website, A Starting Point, he's been devoted to. The site aims to create a bridge between the public and elected officials on numerous issues. "There was some work things over there, but no, I’m not filming anything,” he said. "People are still taking meetings. We’re doing a lot of talking about work, about when work will get up and going," Chris added.

Meanwhile, the actor also spoke about his time in quarantine. Talking about staying in shape during the lockdown, Chris said, "Quarantine has actually lended itself nicely to getting in fighting shape. There’s nothing else to do. I, like most people, when in quarantine happened was like, ‘Oh, I should order some weights online.’ And apparently every single weight in the United States of America was purchased, and to try and just get a couple of dumbbells would take six months. So it’s been a lot of Rocky-type workouts of lifting just heavy objects around my house,” he said.

“I waited like six weeks for these weights and then one showed up. I was like, are you kidding me? So depressing," he added.

