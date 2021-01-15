Chris Evans in talks with Marvel to sign another Captain America movie? Robert Downey Jr to make cameo?

According to Deadline, Chris Evans may be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. Scroll down for the details.

Fantastic Four star Chris Evans is reportedly planning a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his beloved character Captain America! Even though after his last film, it may have felt like Captain America would never be back, After his Instagram post that appeared to say “goodbye” to his character and Marvel after wrapping up Avengers: Endgame. Then, in Endgame, it seemed as if Captain America’s storyline was officially ending after a time travel plotline confirmed his character had aged into senior citizenship.

But thankfully now, Deadline reported that the actor is reportedly very close to signing a deal for another Captain America movie. Even though the deal is not done yet but is on track for him to return in “at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film,” according to Deadline.

The site also reported that an appearance by Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr. should not be a total surprise. While most of the details about this exciting upcoming project are being kept under wraps, we will report back to you with the latest updates. Stay tuned!

If you missed it, back in July 2020, Chris Evan in a video message via Twitter said that he will be sending an authentic Captain America shield to the boy named Bridger who protected his little sister from being attacked by a dog. The news of the boy saving his four-year-old sister from a dog attack went viral on the internet. The Hollywood actor who essayed Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films promised in a video message that what the young boy did for his sister was very brave and that his little sister is very lucky to have a big brother like Bridger.

