Chris Evans teases new details about his 'unhinged' character in upcoming thriller The Gray Man

Chris Evans provides fresh information about his villainous character Lloyd Hansen in the forthcoming thriller The Gray Man. Netflix's upcoming film is directed by the Avengers: Endgame filmmaking combo Joe and Anthony Russo, who rejoin with MCU writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

However, Ryan Gosling will play the talented CIA operator "Sierra Six" opposite Evans, as the two engage in an epic pursuit when Hansen sets a reward on his old colleague's head and sends the world's deadliest assassins after him. Now, Evans comments on Lloyd Hansen's unstable character in an interview with Empire, noting that this would be a part unlike anything he has ever done. Evans proceeded along a route that deviated far from the morally sound Marvel superhero after a compelling performance in Knives Out, and he seemed to be embracing the new branch in his career.

His antagonist in The Gray Man will be more than simply spiteful or hostile; Evans describes Lloyd Hansen as a trainwreck who should be feared for their unpredictable character rather than their aggression. Chris said as per Screenrant, "He’s a trainwreck of a human being. That guy can be anything in any scene, because all he wants is anarchy."

Based on this character description, it's easy to understand why Evans might be interested in this role after portraying Captain America for so long. It'll be intriguing to see what he brings to the table; Knives Out proved he had the skills and range to portray a malevolent character, so fans should enjoy seeing Evans in a new light.

