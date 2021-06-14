Chris Evans thanks everyone for all the 40th birthday love: You put a smile on this haggard, old face

Chris Evans took to Twitter to tweet how he's "feeling incredibly grateful" on his 40th birthday because of "all the birthday love."

Chris Evans is embracing the love on his 40th birthday! Whether it be his Hollywood best friends like Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo or his millions and millions of fans, specifically of Captain America, the Avengers: Endgame star was lovingly flooded with birthday messages on social media. Taking to his Twitter page, Chris thanked everyone for making him smile, in spite of turning the big 4-0!

Evans humbly tweeted, "Thank you for all the birthday love!! Feeling incredibly grateful today. You put a smile on this haggard, old face. I love you all!!" Taking to Instagram to wish his beloved MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) co-star was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan aka Steve Rogers' best friend Bucky Barnes. Sharing Chris' Newsweek cover on his Instagram Stories, Sebastian's heartwarming caption reads as, "I'm in. Whatever it takes. Till the end of the line. This is the guy, I'll always follow. Happy bday to one of the greatest and truest. Integrity. Almost extinct nowadays, and he's got more than half of us put together. Love you pal. Keep striving, keep flying..." Stucky's bromance is alive and thriving!

Also wishing his big brother on his special day on IG was Scott Evans, who couldn't help but poke fun at Chris' age. "Happy birthday to the one person in the world I'll always throw on a suit for. And as your younger brother, I will spend the next 2 1/2 years reminding you that you're in your 40's and I'm in my 30's. Happy birthday @chrisevans !!!! Love you!!," Scott's hilarious caption read as he posted a handsome photo of the handsome brothers looking dapper in crisp suits at the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet. We truly adore the Evans siblings' banter-filled relationship!

Check out Chris Evans' witty tweet thanking everyone for all the 40th birthday love below:

Thank you for all the birthday love!! Feeling incredibly grateful today. You put a smile on this haggard, old face. I love you all!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2021

Belated Happy Birthday, Chris Evans!

