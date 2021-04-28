Chris Evans' Twitter girlfriend Yvette Nicole Brown hilariously REACTS to actor & Lizzo's DMs: The Boy is Mine

Amidst Lizzo and Chris Evans' Instagram DMs going viral, the Avengers: Endgame star's Twitter girlfriend Yvette Nicole Brown shared her witty two cents on the situation.

Lizzo has been living her best life this month and has been going viral for all the right reasons! A while back, the Grammy-winning musician revealed via TikTok videos that she drunkenly slid into Chris Evans' Instagram DM and even got a response and follow from the Avengers: Endgame star. Moreover, the 32-year-old singer gave fans another update on the duo's DMs exchange as Chris revealed that he's a fan of Lizzo.

While the two became an instant trending topic, if there is one celebrity who is hilariously miffed about the DMs, it's Evans' self-proclaimed Twitter girlfriend Yvette Nicole Brown, who MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans will know had a short but memorable cameo in Avengers: Endgame. "Dear @ChrisEvans and @Lizzo, this is super cute and I’m gon’ let y’all finish but first: Alexa play: “The Boy is Mine” REAL loud at Lizzo’s house," Yvette tweeted in good fun before reiterating with a selfie of herself and Lizzo, "And lest there be any doubt, we good! #AllJokes I love me some @Lizzo!"

When asked by a fan what it takes to be Chris' Twitter girlfriend, Brown quipped, "There’s no bidding competition. I’ve got the spot. He’s MY Twitter Bae. Everybody gets ONE. Real life, @instagram @Pinterest and @LinkedIn are up for grabs. Shoot your shot!" When another fan pointed out an Instagram comments exchange between Evans and Brown, where Chris had written jokingly, "Let's not rule out our IG romance just yet," Yvette tweeted back, "Dangit! I forgot! I’ve got @ChrisEvans locked down on @instagram, too! Playful replies are binding! Mystery solved! That’s why he didn’t respond to @Lizzo’s DM! My Bae is FAITHFUL!"

Check out Yvette Nicole Brown's hilarious tweets about Chris Evans and Lizzo's viral DMs below:

And lest there be any doubt, we good! #AllJokes I love me some @Lizzo! pic.twitter.com/yOo8Be7guN — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 19, 2021

There’s no bidding competition. I’ve got the spot. He’s MY Twitter Bae. Everybody gets ONE. Real life, @instagram @Pinterest and @LinkedIn are up for grabs. Shoot your shot! https://t.co/XhJcNJ6Q8r — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 18, 2021

Dangit! I forgot! I’ve got @ChrisEvans locked down on @instagram, too! Playful replies are binding! Mystery solved! That’s why he didn’t respond to @Lizzo’s DM! My Bae is FAITHFUL! https://t.co/IBOLkR3FsA — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 18, 2021

To be noted, the 49-year-old actress' tweets came out on April 19, just before it was revealed by Lizzo that the 39-year-old actor has infact replied to her DM.

We're loving this celebrity exchange! Give us more, pretty please?!

When it comes to Chris and Yvette, the pair have been friends for quite some time now and have many a time conversed on social media as well with the duo even acknowledging their 'Twitter' relationship.

