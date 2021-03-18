Chris Evans will NOT be returning as Captain America, confirms Kevin Feige

Marvel president, Kevin Feige puts all speculations to rest as he confirms Chris Evans is not returning as Captain America to MCU.

The classic 'will he', 'won't he' about Chris Evans' return as Captain America can be finally put to rest given that Marvel boss, Kevin Feige has denied it. Not long ago, Chris Evans himself had also dispelled speculations of his return to MCU but with Feige's statement, it seems the final word is out. Evans has essayed the role of the war veteran superhero since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. With Avengers: Endgame, the actor retired from the role but fans seem to be having a hard time letting him go.

Multiple reports suggested that Evans was considering a return for an MCU project in some capacity but the actor was quick enough to deny it back in January when he tweeted "News to me" in relation to a report speculating his MCU return. Recently, responding to these rumours, Marvel President Kevin Feige said, "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumour, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself", via EW.

After playing the superhero on-screen for 8 years, Evans bid an emotional adieu to his character in 2018 and tweeted saying, "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day, to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

As for Captain America's MCU timeline, we saw him return in Avengers: Endgame to hand over the shield and his superhero mantle to Sam Wilson aka the Falcon. Soon we will see Anthony Mackie's Sam and Sebastian Stan's Bucky train to use the shield and further Captain America's legacy in the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

