Chris Evans wows fans with his piano playing skills as he performs 1984 hit Purple Rain

Chris Evans began the weekend by performing a musical homage to Prince. The Marvel star, 40, serenaded his 12.7 million Instagram followers on Friday by performing the late pop icon's 1984 song "Purple Rain" on piano. In the video, he wrote, "Purple Rain on a Sunny Day."

However, in the past, the actor has been known to tickle the ivories for his adoring fans, having previously taught himself "one of my favorites" by Italian musician Fabrizio Paterlini. On occasion, his brother Scott Evans has joined him for a duet. As per PEOPLE, Chris has been playing the piano since he was a child, he told Men's Journal in 2019, while displaying his Bösendorfer upright piano. He also said that he can play the guitar and "fake it" on the drums.

The new musical performance by the Knives Out star coincides with his continuing social media infatuation with Lizzo. Recently, the singer proposed that they co-star in a previously planned remake of 1992's The Bodyguard, which featured Whitney Houston as pop diva Rachel Marron and Kevin Costner as her bodyguard and love interest Frank Farmer. The pair's exchange began in April when Lizzo, 33, drunkenly slid into Chris' DMs, sending him the emojis for dashing away, a woman playing handball and a basketball.

"Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke," she wrote, revealing the screenshot on TikTok. Chris, Lizzo subsequently claimed, not only followed her, but also messaged her. "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol," he wrote.

