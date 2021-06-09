Chris Harrison announces his exit from The Bachelor franchise; Alums Colton Underwood, Kaitlyn Bristowe REACT

Chris Harrison officially announced the end of his association with The Bachelor franchise and stated that he's excited to begin a "new chapter" soon.

After taking a break from The Bachelor franchise following his controversial comments on a contestant's racially insensitive behaviour, Chris Harrison has officially announced his exit from the dating reality show. Harrison who was known to have been a host for the reality show for several years recently confirmed his exit from the franchise via an Instagram post where he spoke about being grateful for his stint on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Chris reflected on his journey of working on the famed dating reality show and spoke about what it means to say goodbye to it. He wrote, "I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."

In Harisson's absence, the new season of The Bachelorette is being hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. Bristowe reacting to Chirs' post about his exit from The Bachelor universe wrote, "You are truly irreplaceable as a host, thank you for all the years you put into this show and making it what it is. No one does it quite like Mr Chris Harrison."

Check out Chris Harrison's post on The Bachelor exit here:

Also, Bachelor Nation's Colton Underwood who recently made the headlines after he came out as gay, reacted to Harrison's exit and commented saying, "Love you Chris. Thank you for your friendship." Underwood also shared an Instagram story where called Harrison a "stand up guy" and "hell of a host. "

Harrison came under fire for defending Rachael Kirkconnell after her racially insensitive Instagram posts surfaced. Chris later made a public apology for his comments about supporting Rachael and soon after that, stepped down from the show's hosting duties for a while.

