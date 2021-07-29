Chris Harrison REACTS to Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell's reunion after his controversial The Bachelor exit

Bachelor Nation's longtime host, Chris Harrison's exit from the franchise left several fans heartbroken. Known for mentoring the reality show contenders who compete to find love on the show, Harrison walked away from the franchise following a controversy involving his comments defending The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell who came under fire for her racially insensitive comments. While Kirkconnell who was competing in Matt James' season split from the show's lead for a while, the duo recently confirmed that they have worked things out.

While James and Kirkconnell moved on from the controversy and decided to give their relationship a second chance, Harrisson who defended Kirkconnell on the show received immense backlash and eventually quit from his role. In his recent interaction with TMZ, Chris reacted to his life after The Bachelor and also commented on Matt and Rachel's rekindled romance.

Stating that he has no hard feelings about how things worked out, Harrison said, "You know what, I’m happy for them and I wish them all the best. I hope they’re in love and I hope they do great."

It was confirmed in June by Harrison as well as ABC Entertainment that he won't be returning to the franchise as a host. In his absence, The Bachelorette Season 17 got a new format as former Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams came on board as co-hosts. It has also been revealed after Harrison's exit, that the franchise plans to have celebrity guest hosts for The Bachelor's next season and David Spade was reported to be one of them.

ALSO READ: The Bachelor's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell make glamorous red carpet debut at ESPY Awards 2021