Chris Hemsworth admits he was 'bored of Thor' before working on Ragnarok

It's no secret. Thor: Ragnarok was a sharp departure from the two films that came before it. While Thor and Thor: The Dark World concentrated on the Shakespearean aspects of Thor Odinson and Norse mythology, Ragnarok, directed by Taika Waititi, thrust the figure into a live-action Kirbian cosmic opera.

In fact, Chris Hemsworth says that he was bored with the persona before collaborating with Waititi. As one of the original Avengers, Hemsworth has evolved alongside his character as the Marvel world has advanced through its stages, with the actor now poised to feature in Thor: Love and Thunder, his eighth appearance in the MCU. Now, during a recent interview with Vanity Fair to reflect back on his career, Hemsworth discussed his prior misgivings about Thor as a character and how Waititi eventually worked with him to relieve these worries.

The actor expressed his dissatisfaction with his portrayal in Thor: The Dark World, saying that he did not enable the character to evolve in any manner. Chris said as per Screenrant, "I really wanted to break the mold and I said this to Taika and I think the conversation we had was I said “I'm really bored of Thor” and he said, “Yeah, I'm really bored of Thor too.” And then we decided not to be bored and anytime that feeling came into play, we'd go in a different direction."

He further read, "We wanted to have him be a little more unpredictable. We wanted him to be in a different set of circumstances than he'd been in before and also have the humor come through." While Thor may be unrecognizable from his 2011 incarnation, parts of the hero's history are likely to reemerge in Thor: Love and Thunder, when his former love Jane Foster, portrayed by Natalie Portman, returns. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 7.

