Chris Hemsworth is all set to visit India in March
He will visit Mumbai along with director Sam Hargrave, on March 16. "Extraction", which was initially titled "Dhaka", also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi. Hemsworth shot for the Netflix film in India in 2018.
Check out our new program Centr 6. It’s a mixture of Functional strength and cardio workouts . All you need is a set of delicious dumbbells, half a cup of motivation and a sprinkle of good old fashioned arghhhhhhhh!!! Goes like this:-6 exercises,6 reps, 6 rounds across a 6 week block , pop in the oven and enjoy the new shredded you. Boom. Comes out Feb 3rd on @centrfit Do it solo or grab a few mates and get involved !
It revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film is scheduled to release on April 24.
Add new comment