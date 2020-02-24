  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Hemsworth is all set to visit India in March

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is all set to visit India for the promotional tour of his upcoming action film "Extraction".
2244 reads Mumbai
Chris Hemsworth is all set to visit India in MarchChris Hemsworth is all set to visit India in March
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

He will visit Mumbai along with director Sam Hargrave, on March 16. "Extraction", which was initially titled "Dhaka", also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi. Hemsworth shot for the Netflix film in India in 2018.

It revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film is scheduled to release on April 24.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement