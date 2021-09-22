Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky enjoy fun family time amid surfing with their kids in Australia

The Hemsworth’s are back with their tradition of enjoying some surfing time in Australia, but this time, we didn’t get a shirtless Chris Hemsworth! What we did get is Chris, Elsa Pataky, and their kids, Tristan, Sasha, and India Rose flaunting their surf skills and being absolutely supportive of each other during their surf sessions.

Hemsworth’s wife Pataky took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of their endearing family time with their fans. She made sure to give a sneak peek at Hemsworth and their kids’ preparations before going for a surf. While the beach they were in was empty, the Hemsworth family made the most of that and enjoyed the private time together.

The family of five seemed to be ready to surf and were all covered in their surf suits. “Surfing time,” Pataki captioned one of the videos. Later, as the kids and the Thor actor were ready to go surfing, the mother clicked a stunning picture of them as they were Iooking towards the sea! As their daughter India Rose surfed her heart out and flaunted her skills, Pataky didn’t miss the chance to capture the marvel and showed how proud she was.

Previously, on Australian Father’s Day, Pataky had penned a heartfelt post for her husband Chris and attached a super adorable picture of him with their kids where the four of them were taking a nap. “Happy Father’s Day to this amazing dad, he can’t keep up with the kids but he tries,” Pataky wrote, poking fun at Chris!

