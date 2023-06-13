Chris Hemsworth and star-studded cast shine at Extraction 2 premiere in NYC, supported by Liam and Luke Hemsworth

The spotlight was firmly on Chris Hemsworth, the 39-year-old actor, as he made a grand entrance at the premiere of Extraction 2 at the Lincoln Center in New York City. The red carpet affair was attended by a constellation of esteemed co-stars, including Olga Kurylenko, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Marta Kovziashvili, Mariam Kovziashvili, along with producer Anthony Russo and director Sam Hargrave. However, it was the presence of Chris's supportive brothers, Liam and Luke Hemsworth, accompanied by their partners Samantha Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks, that truly amplified the star power of the event.

Hemsworth performed all his stunts

Director Sam Hargrave couldn't help but praise Chris Hemsworth's dedication to his craft, particularly his commitment to performing his own stunts in the film. Sam highlighted Chris' remarkable efforts, stating, "If you are seeing his face, then he was doing [the stunt]... He was in the cars doing driving, he was hanging from wires off the side of the buildings. He was lit on fire!" Chris' unwavering determination to deliver an authentic and gripping performance resonated with the cast and crew, emphasizing his versatility as an actor.

A global celebration for The Extraction 2

The Extraction 2 premiere in NYC was not the only notable event associated with the film. Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky also showed her support by attending the Berlin premiere. This global celebration further emphasized the anticipation and excitement surrounding the movie.

With Chris Hemsworth and the collective talent of the star-studded cast, Extraction 2 promises to deliver an exhilarating and captivating cinematic experience. The red carpet premiere at the Lincoln Center showcased the immense anticipation surrounding the film, with the Hemsworth brothers' unified support adding an extra layer of significance. As fans eagerly await the release of Extraction 2.

