Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi in the ‘squeezed budget’ poster of ‘Thor Love & Thunder’; Album drops soon

Chris Hemsworth just dropped the squeezed budgeted poster for the upcoming Thor Love & Thunder as he poses with director Taika Waititi. Official album of the film to release soon.

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi merged with Thor are a trio made in heaven. Their upcoming fourth installment of the franchise called Thor Love & Thunder is littered with all the bells and whistles of a star cast including Christian Bale and Natalie Portman. Thor is the only superhero in Marvel Cinematic Universe so far to have a fourth installment to his name. The other two close-quartered contenders Iron Man and Captain America have died in the universe. Taika who reignited the love of fans with Thor: Ragnarok is helming the latest one as well.

Chris Hemsworth posted a picture with Taika along in the frame on his Instagram. Chris wrote in the caption, “They really squeezed the budget for the official Thor Love & Thunder poster but the message is clear, plenty of love and plenty of thunder. Album drops soon...again…” The hilarious picture has Chris wearing a cap that says Thor Love & Thunder while a rather confused Taika is aiming his look for the camera. The joke is made at the expense of Marvel, who haven’t released the official character poster for Thor or any other character from the fourth film yet.

Take a look at Chris Hemsworth’s post:

The nearly 1500-year-old mighty Thor represented by Chris Hemsworth also wrote in the caption that the official album of the film is going to drop soon. Fans have shown tremendous excitement in the comment section as Taika used the ‘Immigrant Song’ by Led Zeppelin in a legendary way in Thor: Ragnarok. He is another director like James Gunn, with an impeccable taste in film music. The 29th film in MCU, Thor Love & Thunder will release on May 6, 2022.

