Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi WRAP Thor: Love and Thunder; Teases 'the film is gonna be bats**t crazy'

Celebrating "National Don't Flex Day" with his ripped physique, Chris Hemsworth signalled the production wrap on Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder has officially wrapped production as revealed by Chris Hemsworth himself in a recent Instagram post. Just a few hours back, Chris' 49.2 million IG followers and counting were treated with a black and white BTS photo which was clicked on the sets of Thor 4 featuring Hemsworth and Taika Waititi. Showing off his ripped physique in a white muscle tee, jeans and Thor's luscious locks, the 37-year-old actor added an ironic spin to "National Don't Flex Day."

On the other hand, Taika rocks his motion-capture Korg suit as he and Chris twin with intense yet hilarious staring game poses. Teasing fans on what they can expect from the upcoming MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie, Hemsworth's caption reads, "That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be bats**t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! @taikawaititi @marvelstudios"

Amongst the 2.2 million likes and counting on Chris' Thor: Love and Thunder wrap IG post included Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Chris Pratt, Simy Liu, Antony Starr and Rebel Wilson. Moreover, Dwayne Johnson commented, "Congrats my brother," while Hemsworth's Avengers: Endgame co-star Jeremy Renner wrote, "Congrats brother !!!"

We can't wait to see the promised chaotic extravaganza, i.e. Thor: Love and Thunder!

Also starring Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder releases in the US on February 11, 2022.

Credits :Chris Hemsworth Instagram

