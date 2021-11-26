Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky pose for a loved up PHOTO clicked by their son Sasha during Prague vacay

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are currently enjoying a family vacay in Prague and thanks to social media, we are being blessed with amazing snaps of the couple. After Chris shared a video where he trolled Elsa on her 'European dining skills', in a recent Instagram post, the duo was clicked kissing alongside a romantic mural by their son Sasha.

Elsa took to Instagram to share the adorable snap that showed Chris and her indulging in a romantic moment. Sharing the same, she captioned the post as, "When you find the right painting on the right moment!" Along with the camera emoji, the model wrote her son's name, suggesting that he turned photographer for this adorable moment.

In the same post, Elsa also dropped another photo with Chris, which was a gorgeous selfie. In yet another photo, Chris was seen posing for a goofy click alongside his twins on the cobbled streets of Prague.

Check out Chris and Elsa's photo here:

Chris and Elsa are one of Hollywood's cutest couples. The duo has been married since 2010 and share three kids, daughter India, nine, and twins Sasha and Tristan, seven.

In a rare interview, Elsa had opened up about her relationship with Chris and spoke about what it takes to make a marriage work adding that no relationship is perfect. The model told Sunday Life, "It requires patience, understanding, a lot of conversation, getting to know the other person, to know yourself and what you do wrong. It's about not letting one's pride get in the way."

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth pokes fun at Elsa Pataky's 'fine European dining skills' as she enjoys her ice cream