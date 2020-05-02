Chris Hemsworth is blown away by the positive response to Extraction as film reaches 90 million homes

Chris Hemsworth reflected on the overwhelming response to Extraction announced that the film reached 90 million homes.

Netflix recently released the eagerly awaited Chris Hemsworth starrer action film Extraction and it met with an overwhelming response from the audience. The film features Chris as Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. According to the 36-year-old actor’s latest social media update, the action-packed movie, is on its way to becoming the biggest Netflix debut ever. The streaming platform announced the news on May 2 on its Twitter account.

The tweet stated that 90 million households showed up on the streaming platform to watch the film during the first month of its release. “EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks,” the post read. The news was shared with a poster of the film featuring the Thor actor. He then took a screenshot of the tweet and posted it on his Instagram account.

“We are absolutely blown away by the response this film has been getting! If you haven’t seen it yet, get on to @Netflix and check it out!” she posted alongside the screenshot. In addition to Chris, the film also starred Randeep Hooda, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi. Meanwhile, director Sam Hargrave recently teased the return of Tyler. He confirmed that Extraction 2 is in the making.

“Joe brought up an interesting point that most of the time, you get a sequel. Rarely do you go back in time into prequels. […] You get the sense that Chris and Harbour have a great chemistry […] so we thought that was a very interesting way — if you were to go backwards in time — that you could play with the prequel to a story like this,” Sam told Collider.

