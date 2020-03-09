Chris Hemsworth calls off his India visit due to Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has cancelled his plans to visit India to promote his upcoming action film "Extraction" due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The "Thor" star was scheduled to visit Mumbai along with director Sam Hargrave on March 16.

The event has been called off due to the coronavirus scare, travel advisory issued and the risk factor involved in travel.

"Extraction", which was initially titled "Dhaka", also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi.

It revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film is scheduled to release on April 24.

Hemsworth shot for the Netflix film in India in 2018. He shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Earlier, in an interview to IANS, Hemsworth opened up about shooting in India, saying he felt like a rockstar while doing so.

"I love the place and the people. Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people," he said.

"After every take (when the director) called 'cut', there was loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have huge appreciation to that," added Hemsworth, whose daughter is named India.

Credits :IANS

