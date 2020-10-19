Chris Hemsworth CONFIRMS when Thor: Love and Thunder's shooting begins: We’ve got our work cut out for us

During a recent interview with Kriti Kharbanda, Chris Hemsworth confirmed when he begins filming Thor: Love and Thunder and what MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans can expect from the highly-awaited film.

2020 has been extremely nervewracking for the movie industry as the biggest of films had to succumb to various release date delays while many upcoming movies had to stall its production owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Hemsworth was supposed to commence shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder this year but the production was inevitably stalled. Now, the Thor actor has some confirmed news on when he begins filming for the highly-awaited MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film.

During an interview with Kriti Kharbanda for Swisse Vitamins & Supplements via ComicBook, Hemsworth spoke candidly about Thor: Love and Thunder and what fans can expect from the superhero flick. I’m supposed to be shooting Thor [: Love and Thunder] right now, but obviously, it got pushed back. I’ll be starting that in January," Chris revealed while noting how its the fourth Thor standalone film while his eighth Marvel film overall. The 37-year-old actor is "excited" to try something different as in the last three films, they certainly "pushed the envelope." While Hemsworth acknowledged that there have been a few different versions of Thor, Chris believes that people are now expecting "dramatic change."

"We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actors in there, and cast and crew," the Extraction star concluded.

Also starring Christian Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

