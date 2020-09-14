  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Hemsworth crashes a weather forecast; Jokes he got ‘teased about not having the best presenting skills’

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth surprised fans by crashing the Today Show and hilariously taking over to read the weather report of the forecast in Australia. Watch the funny video below.
252601 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 02:58 pm
Chris Hemsworth crashes a weather forecast; Jokes he got ‘teased about not having the best presenting skills’Chris Hemsworth crashes a weather forecast; Jokes he got ‘teased about not having the best presenting skills’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Chris Hemsworth is providing some unexpected assistance! The 37-year-old Thor actor dropped in during a weather report by Lauren Phillips for Weekend Today in a field in Scone, Australia. “I heard you are looking for some horses. There is a bunch down here,” he said while grabbing the mic. “I often get teased about not having the best presenting skills or pronunciation, want to help me out?” she responded. “Let’s mispronounce all of these,” he joked.

 

At the same time, the in-studio hosts Rebecca Maddern and Richard Wilkinslooked shocked in reaction to the unplanned event. Lauren explained that they thought it was an interview with “a rouge horse.” “I am a bit like a rogue horse. I’m going to escape here at some point and you will have to lasso me,” he said, galloping off-screen.

 

The appearance also caused a bit of backlash by causing the cancellation of a segment involving Epic Cheer Allstars, and the father to the cheerleaders said the program will “reschedule, but I don’t think that will happen.”

 

The Today Show reportedly first planned to broadcast the weather segment from the club’s Ballina gym, but because the actor was booked at short notice, the crew wouldn’t be back in time to film.  “I understand that Chris is the golden ticket for ratings but I think most families that watch Today would have loved watching the athletes show off their sport. For some families it would even be an introduction to competitive cheerleading in Australia,” he said.

 

ALSO READ: Thor: Love and Thunder to be Chris Hemsworth's last tryst as the Marvel superhero? Actor REVEALS

Credits : Twitter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement