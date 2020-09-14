Chris Hemsworth crashes a weather forecast; Jokes he got ‘teased about not having the best presenting skills’

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth surprised fans by crashing the Today Show and hilariously taking over to read the weather report of the forecast in Australia. Watch the funny video below.

Chris Hemsworth is providing some unexpected assistance! The 37-year-old Thor actor dropped in during a weather report by Lauren Phillips for Weekend Today in a field in Scone, Australia. “I heard you are looking for some horses. There is a bunch down here,” he said while grabbing the mic. “I often get teased about not having the best presenting skills or pronunciation, want to help me out?” she responded. “Let’s mispronounce all of these,” he joked.

At the same time, the in-studio hosts Rebecca Maddern and Richard Wilkinslooked shocked in reaction to the unplanned event. Lauren explained that they thought it was an interview with “a rouge horse.” “I am a bit like a rogue horse. I’m going to escape here at some point and you will have to lasso me,” he said, galloping off-screen.

The appearance also caused a bit of backlash by causing the cancellation of a segment involving Epic Cheer Allstars, and the father to the cheerleaders said the program will “reschedule, but I don’t think that will happen.”

The Today Show reportedly first planned to broadcast the weather segment from the club’s Ballina gym, but because the actor was booked at short notice, the crew wouldn’t be back in time to film. “I understand that Chris is the golden ticket for ratings but I think most families that watch Today would have loved watching the athletes show off their sport. For some families it would even be an introduction to competitive cheerleading in Australia,” he said.

ALSO READ: Thor: Love and Thunder to be Chris Hemsworth's last tryst as the Marvel superhero? Actor REVEALS

Share your comment ×