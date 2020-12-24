Chris Hemsworth digs out UNSEEN photos ft wife Elsa Pataky to mark their 10th anniversary; Pens a cute note

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple took to their social media accounts to mark the day.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. The Thor: Love and Thunder star took to his Instagram account and shared some unseen photos from their 10 years together. The first picture sees the Avengers: Endgame star planting a kiss on his beautiful wife with a breathtaking location doubles up as a background. The second photo sees the duo posing for a selfie before Chris shared a picture where he is hugging his wife during one of their trips.

Chris and Elsa are parents to three children and the MCU star made sure to add them to the wish as well. One of the pictures showed the children, India Rose, Tristan and Sasha, physically attached to Elsa. Chris ended the series with a picture of Elsa planting a kiss on his while he looks at the camera. The Aussie star shared the pictures with the caption, "10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!"

Chris' Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. "Love you both (heart emoji)," he wrote. Chris' Extraction co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal also penned a wish for the two. "Wish you all the happiness in the world!" he wrote. Check out the photos below:

Elsa also took to her Instagram and shared a picture to mark the occasion. Sharing a picture of herself posing amid a carpet of photos, Elsa wrote, "Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing! Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth."

