Chris Hemsworth drops 'ice cold' snaps from second week of filming for Extraction 2; SEE POST

Chris Hemsworth is all set to come back as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2 and has already begun the shooting for the same. Previously, the actor had shared a video of himself along with director Sam Hargrave which showed the major difference between the original film and the sequel. After shooting in hot temperatures of India and Thailand, the sequel will have Hemsworth pulling off his deadly action stunts in a freezing Prague.

The actor recently took to Instagram to share new photos from the film's production in an icy cold environment. Sharing the snaps, Chris wrote, "Week two down on Extraction 2, here’s a couple ice cold snaps." In one still shared by Hemsworth, the actor can be seen sporting a bruise on his forehead while he stands aboard what looks like a vehicle or a train. Another photo was a BTS snap of him along with director Sam Hargrave as the duo looked packed up from head to toe in the freezing climate.

Check out Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 photos Here

Following the massive success of Extraction which released on Netflix, the streaming giant quickly renewed it for a sequel. With Hargrave as director, the film has been produced by the Russo brothers.

While we are looking forward to Extraction 2, there may be more projects from the Extraction universe that may be announced soon. Previously, producer Joe Russo told Collider, "We are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters."

