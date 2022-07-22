Chris Hemsworth flaunts his Spanish skills as he celebrates wife Elsa Pataky's birthday

Chris Hemsworth is getting good with his Spanish. Recently, the Avengers actor took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for his wife Elsa Pataky and shared a pair of snaps of how the couple celebrated her 46th birthday. The couple has been together for more than a decade now. They first met in 2010 and in a few months' time were husband and wife.

In his post for Elsa, Chris uploaded two pictures in both the couple was seen sitting close together as Chris showed off his Spanish skills with a bit of frosting as he wrote a message for his wife on the cake. The message read, "Feliz Navidid Elsa," which translates to "Happy Christmas Elsa" with a spelling mistake that Chris made.

In his caption, Hemsworth joked, "For those of you who speak Spanish you’ll notice that my Spanish has improved to a level of perfection here with a beautiful birthday message for @elsapataky." In the second selfie, Elsa flashed her perfect smile while Chris goofily kissed her on the forehead. This marked the second time Chris has celebrated his wife's birthday on the Gram as he also posted a sweet message on her actual birthday on July 18. The actor posted a black and white behind-the-scenes snap from his latest release Thor: Love and Thunder as he wrote in his caption, "Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady! Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier. Love you @elsapataky." In the click, the two are seen cuddling up on the shoot as Elsa smiles wide while she hugs her beefy husband on set.

