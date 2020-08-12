Chris Hemsworth fulfills his ONLY birthday wish leaving his kids unhappy; Thor director trolls actor with Liam

Chris Hemsworth shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations while his Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi trolled him.

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his 37th birthday on August 11. The actor was flooded with birthday wishes from fans and friends. While the internet was filled with messages to the actor, Chris revealed he had only one wish this birthday and it was fulfilled as well. But it came with a price. The Aussie star took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself eating his birthday cake. Sitting with a huge plate of cake, the Avengers: Endgame star was seen enjoying his cake by himself.

He captioned the birthday post and wrote, "Thanks for all the bday wishes! My only wish was to eat a whole cake to myself. I completed my wish." He went on to poke fun at his children and wrote, "My Kids weren’t happy but who cares, they’re only small and their punches felt like a soft massage. Time flys when you’re having fun and it’s been a hell of a ride so far. Here’s to many more, love you all!!"

Check out the photo below:

While Chris trolled his children, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi poked fun at Chris with his quirky birthday wish. The filmmaker shared a picture posing with Chris' younger brother Liam Hemsworth and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my reason for living, @chrishemsworth". Chris replied to the picture, "I look younger."

Mark Ruffalo also shared a picture from the sets of Avengers: Endgame to wish the Thor actor. Sharing a picture of Fat Thor from the movie, Mark wrote, "Hope you are spending your birthday well, brother! (Maybe not partying as hard as the second pic though…)"

Check it out below:

Here's hoping the (on-screen) God of Thunder had a memorable birthday!

