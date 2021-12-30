Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for 2022 with icy cold 'snow baths'; SEE PIC

As we gear up to welcome 2022, Chris Hemsworth is already setting the trends right for the upcoming year. The actor who has been shooting for his upcoming Extraction sequel in Europe is currently in the midst of sub-zero temperatures and in his recent post, the actor showed off how he has moved on from ice baths to snow baths in a shirtless photo.

Chris Hemsworth may just be Thor in real-life as well given how courageously he's taking on the icy cold temperatures with his zen vibe as seen in his new post. Taking to Instagram, Hemsworth dropped a photo of himself where she is seen laying shirtless on a snow-covered slope although the best part is his completely calm posture while doing so.

Sharing the snap that will give you the chills just looking at it, Hemsworth in his captions wrote, "Ice baths are old news. It’s all about snow baths in 2022." Chris is currently in Austria where he has been shooting for Extraction as well as enjoying some family time with his wife Elsa Pataky and their kids.

Check out Chris Hemsworth's post here:

The actor recently gave a glimpse of his White Christmas as the actor enjoyed snowball fights with his family amid the snow-clad mountains. Hemsworth has was joined by his wife and three children, India, Sasha and Tristan, as well as Chris' brothers, Luke and Liam, and their partners for the holidays.

Chris' wife Elsa has also been dropping photos and videos of their family vacay on Instagram which capture some of their sweetest moments together.

ALSO READ: 11 years of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: PHOTOS of the couple that flaunt their beautiful friendship