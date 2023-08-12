Chris Hemsworth goes shirtless during surfing with brother Liam on 40th birthday, says 'Still going strong'

Chris Hemsworth turned 40 on August 11, 2023, and the Thor: Love and Thunder star rang in the new decade of his life with a chill surfing session with his brother Liam Hemsworth. He proceeded to post a thank you post for all the love, support, and wishes and shared pictures from his cake cutting and the card his daughter made for him. Here's where the Extraction actor was spotted and how he chose to celebrate his special day with friends and family.

Chris Hemsworth goes shirtless surfing with brother Liam

Chris, who has time and again acknowledged his love for surfing, was spotted in Byron Bay, Australia, wearing a black wetsuit and holding his surfboard. The actor was captured by the paparazzi at the beach as he enjoyed the ocean sport with Liam Hemsworth and friend Owen Wright. The actor flaunted his abs and physique as he enjoyed a morning surf.

Hemsworth was spotted wearing a black outfit and baseball hat as he chatted with his brother and Wright in the parking lot prior to the surfing session. The 40-year-old had a good time with Liam, who is prepping to star as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher after Henry Cavill's exit from the Netflix series. The trio spent their time laughing and riding the waves.

Chris Hemsworth's 40th birthday wishes and celebration

Meanwhile, the actor's wife Elsa Pataky posted an adorable message for her husband as he ushered into a new decade of his life. She posted a selfie of the two from a game where Chris has his hand on his mouth as he absorbs whatever happened in the moment. "That's exactly the face a made when I turned 40, my love. But don't worry, it's gonna be ok!" she wrote on her Instagram, wishing the Australian actor and Marvel Universe star a happy birthday.

The Spanish model, who is 47 years old, added that she'll be here for Chris to hold her hand and give him all her beauty secrets. She concluded by saying that he looks better than ever and proceeded to add a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Chris took to his Instagram to share pictures of himself goofing around with his two birthday cakes. One of the two delicious treats has a ring of Oreos acting like a boundary while he eats a cupcake and holds a knife.

Chris Hemsworth thanks everyone for birthday wishes

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Another lap around sun and still goin strong! I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night," he wrote with cake and cupcake emojis. He then shared a picture of the birthday card his daughter India made for him. The image shows an adorable drawing of a green "Dad" dragon hugging and protecting the blue "Me" dragon. On the inside, the 11-year-old had a cute message for Chris.

India wrote that she loves her dad more than anything and that she loves him times infinity. "Maybe my favourite birthday card yet [loved face emoji] [x3 red hearts]," Chris captioned the post with the image of India posing behind her card with wide eyes. His other brother, Australian actor, Luke Hemsworth made a lovely post on his Instagram calling Chris an inspiration, the sunlight in dark places, and a shield for those who need it.

