Chris Hemsworth goofily says brother Liam is one of his fans while flaunting his muscles in THESE PICS

Chris Hemsworth goofily calls younger Liam Hemsworth one of his fans named Leon! In an Instagram post, the Hemsworth sibling shared some stunning monochrome pictures and penned a huge note alongside Liam. In the pictures, the two brothers can be seen flexing their muscles while one of the pictures is a portrait of Liam!

"Always great interacting with my fans," Chris hilariously began as the first picture showed the two brothers looking at each other while holding hands in a way as to flex their biceps. "Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self," Chris further penned, adding that they don't resemble each other in looks but in their attitude of being go-getters! "He insisted on the resemblance and I assured him no one else has this look. Was great to meet you," the Thor actor added while calling his brother with the name "Leon" so as to emphasize the fact that Liam is indeed one of his fans!

You can check out the pictures HERE.

"Leon good luck in the future," Chris hilariously noted. In one of the pictures, the actor posted a stunning portrait of Liam who is wearing a hat and posing for a monochrome snap. This isn't the first time that the Hemsworth brothers took to their social media accounts to make each other laugh. They have, time and again, made sure to flaunt their bond on social media!

Recently, in a rare interview, Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks lauded the Hemsworth family for being "beautiful people." "They [the Hemsworths] are great...They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them," she told Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar Magazine, via Just Jared. She also lauded Liam for being as "great" as his family members.

