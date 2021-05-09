Chris Hemsworth gushes over Elsa Pataky in Mother’s Day post; Shares ADORABLE photo of her & their 3 kids

Chris Hemsworth recently posted a sweet tribute to mother’s out there and shared an adorable picture of his wife and three kids to mark the day. Scroll down to have a look.

Marvel superstar Chris Hemsworth recently shared an adorable photo of his kids on Mother’s Day! To mark the special day, the 37-year-old Avengers actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of wife Elsa Pataky with their 3 kids--India, 8, and 7-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

Chris also shared a photo of him and his mom Leonie. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the brilliant, hardworking, kid carrying, bar raising, husband-putting-up-with-ing woman out there!! We salute you @elsapatakyconfidential,” Chris wrote.



On the professional front, back in January, the Thor lead star revealed that the 4th franchise of the hit superhero film had finally started filming! The actor took to Instagram and shared images of the welcome ceremony before the team started shooting. The director of Thor: Love and Thunder--Taika Waititi shared were seen in Chris’ photos.

“A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui. Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this country, but many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to policies of extreme social control. Let’s begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion. Let’s find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together,” Chris captioned his post on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Matt Damon reportedly joining Thor: Love and Thunder cast; Actor and family move to Australia for a few months

Share your comment ×