Chris Hemsworth on homeschooling kids during lockdown: It is 3 hours of negotiation and 20 mins of actual work

Chris Hemsworth reveals homeschooling his three kids during the lockdown is a challenge for him.

Chris Hemsworth is quarantining with his wife lsa Pataky and children, India, Sasha, and Tristan in their Byron Bay mansion and like every parent, the Avengers star too is struggling to get his three kids to study at home amidst the lockdown. As the number of Coronavirus cases across the globe is increasing, many countries have extended their lockdown period. As the schools are physically shut during the lockdown, online classes and sessions are taking place instead of physical classes.

In a promotional video on Netflix, Chris Hemsworth revealed that homeschooling his three kids, seven-year-old daughter India, five-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan, is a challenge for him. "Homeschooling them is an absolute challenge. It's three hours of negotiation and maybe 20 minutes of actual work," the Thor Ragnarok star said. He spoke about how it is difficult to make the kids understand about social-distancing and said, "My children just crave interaction with other kids so much, obviously, and that's a challenge."

Even though Chris is finding it difficult to manage the kids at home, he is thankful that he gets to spend quality time with his family. "We're just enjoying being together. We've been dragged all over the world for so many different reasons over the last few years," he said.

Chris Hemsworth is also giving exercise and meditation sessions to children through his fitness app amidst the lockdown. "Kids are feeling anxiety and stress like us, and probably more so because they don't understand it and it's difficult for us to explain it to them. These guided meditations have been really beneficial," he revealed earlier.

Also Read: Extraction: Chris Hemsworth gets scared out of his wits thanks to crazy Indian fan; Watch Video

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×