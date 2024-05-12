Chris Hemsworth Honors Wife Elsa Pataky And His Mom On Mother's Day 2024; Check Out His Sweet Post HERE

Chris Hemsworth, 40 is one the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. The actor is famously known for his role as Thor in Marvel franchise films.

The actor has never been shy when it comes to expressing affection for family, especially toward his wife Elsa Pataky. The actor shared a carousel post on his Instagram handle wishing Pataky and his mother on Mother’s Day.

Chris Hemsworth shares a mothers day post

The Extraction actor shared many pictures that included cute pictures with his wife and mother.

The actor shared a pouty pic of Pataky with whipped cream on her nose tip. This followed a pic of the 40-year-old actor with his mother.

The post also consisted of a serene picture of Pataky. This followed a picture of him, and Pataky dressed up on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder. The last pic consisted of a goofy image of him with his mother. The actor wore a multicolored headpiece with little flowers on it.

He wrote the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to my two favourites!." with two red heart emojis. Many of the actors followers wished mothers day to both the women via commevting under the post. A fan wrote, "sweet! have a wonderful mother's day!!"

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s appearance during the Met Gala

The Furiousa actor graced the green carpet of the Met Gala with Elsa Pataky on May 6. The couple's outfits complemented each.

As per Vogue, the Marvel actor and Pataky debuted as the pair while donning Tom Ford. The actor wore a three-piece beige suit with black leather boots. He added a gold watch and silver rings, topping his look with a messy yet complimenting hairstyle.

Elsa Pataky wore a beige shiny gown. She braided her hair and wore golden-colored high heels. She topped the look with a shiny golden crown. The pair served ultimate couple goals as they attended the Met Gala.

Hemsworth served as a co-chair of the event along with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny.

