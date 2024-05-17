Chris Hemsworth Joins Hollywood Walk Of Fame With Marvel Stars Scarlett Johansson And Mark Ruffalo

Chris Hemsworth has been a famous name in the movie industry for quite a long time, thanks to his role in Thor movies and some other MCU features. And, now he is going to have one specific honor to his name like some of his contemporaries from Marvel movies. He has shattered many records being the titular character in Thor movies and it’s time to get an honorary recognition in Tinseltown following the footsteps of Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Scarlett Johansson. Hemsworth will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Adding another feather to his glorious career, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is set to join an elite list as he will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, for his contributions to film.

Hollywood Walk of Fame's official Instagram account announced this saying that Hemsworth will officially receive the 2,781st star on May 23.

"Hemsworth will receive his star in the category of Motion Pictures."

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said in the statement that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce feels immense joy to honor such an actor who has been constantly proving his worth. “Along with his many fans, I am sure his fellow Australians will be so happy to know that we are adding another talented Aussie to our iconic Walk of Fame."

Filmmaker George Miller and actor Robert Downey, Jr.﻿ will be there as guest speakers, according to the official statement.

Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo among other Marvel stars to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. Four-time Golden Globe nominee and BAFTA winner Scarlett Johansson over the years proved to be one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame's official website said that she was the 2,470th Star on the Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures.

Recently, another Marvel star Mark Ruffalo was officially inducted onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was the 2,772nd to be added to the world-famous walkway. "I'm so moved, I'm so grateful for this, and I'm so grateful for these tributes from people that I go so far back with, who I really started all this with, and who I loved and admired, and represent so many different parts of why I'm here today," Ruffalo said at the podium.

Mark Ruffalo, who is popular among Marvel fans for his role in the MCU as Bruce Banner aka Hulk, recently earned an Oscar nomination for his role in the Emma Stone starrer film Poor Things and impressed critics.

Meanwhile, it might surprise you to know that MCU's once poster boy and Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. is yet to receive a star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some other Marvel actors who have been given the star are Samuel L Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, Paul Rudd, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

