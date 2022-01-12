Chris Hemsworth jokes about enjoying 'serene calm and beauty' of nature on sets of Extraction 2: WATCH

Chris Hemsworth posted a hilarious video to Instagram on Monday in which he playfully joked about enjoying 'serenity' on the set of Extraction 2. The actor, 38, was seen in the footage standing at the bottom of a snowy hill, as a digger worked noisily in the backdrop.

"Just took a break from the madness of shooting Extraction 2 to allow myself to be truly present in the natural world, no distractions, just serene calm and beauty," the actor sarcastically captions the video. As the digger beeps loudly behind him, Hemsworth laughs that there's "not an unnatural sight or sound in sight." Meanwhile, Extraction 2 is the sequel to the 2020 film, which follows Chris' character Tyler Rake, who is recruited to recover a mafia lord's abducted son. Although Rake's fate is left unresolved at the end of the film, with the character falling into a river after being shot in the neck, Netflix confirmed that Extraction 2 is in the works, with Hemsworth reprising his role.

Check out his video here:

Although the sequel to Extraction is expected to be as vicious and violent as the original, Hemsworth and the crew are certainly keeping things light behind the scenes. It's unclear what the digger is doing behind Hemsworth in the video, but Extraction 2 is already seeming significantly different from the first picture, at least in terms of location. The first Extraction film featured bustling city streets and frantic close-quarters combat, however Extraction 2 appears to be expanding things up a little bit based on the official image and this new behind-the-scenes video.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth obviously has a humorous side as an actor, as seen by the Instagram video and his recent appearances as Thor in the MCU. It remains to be seen whether Hemsworth's comic skills will be used in Extraction 2, but in the meanwhile, the actor will hopefully continue to upload amusing behind-the-scenes videos between takes.

ALSO READ:Chris Hemsworth OPENS UP about his future in MCU: As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up