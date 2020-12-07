Chris Hemsworth leaves us gasping for air with his shirtless boxing video; Shows off his Thor 4 physique

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram page to treats his followers with a sexy workout video in which the Thor: Love and Thunder star is seen boxing with his trainer while flaunting his godlike physique. Watch the video below.

Chris Hemsworth is currently in Australia, gearing up to shoot for Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see the return of the God of Thunder. While the filming is set to commence in January 2021, Thor 4 also stars Natalie Portman as Dr. Jane Foster and Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Christian Bale in an undisclosed role.

In order to look the part, which he anyway does 24x7, Hemsworth has his beast mode activated and is sharing intense workout videos for his 45.5 million followers on Instagram to drool over. In a recent IG video, we see a shirtless Chris in black shorts, with his impeccable physique in tow, boxing with his trainer. The gruelling passion with which the Extraction star is focused on his workout is sure to inspire anyone who watches the video. And, a shirtless Chris Hemsworth is always a welcome sight for fans!

Check out Chris Hemsworth's intense boxing session on Instagram below:

Chris Hemsworth is making it extremely hard for us to concentrate with his IG posts!

In an earlier Instagram 'working out' post, Chris' Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Pratt, who is reportedly reprising his role as Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder, had quipped at Hemsworth to stop working out. "Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks," the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star joked.

