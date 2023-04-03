Chris Hemsworth makes a big career decision amid Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Chris Hemsworth is refraining from taking acting roles after learning that he is at a high chance of developing Alzheimer's disease. The ‘Thor’ actor made the discovery while filming for his Disney+ documentary series Limitless. Alzheimer is the most prevalent type of dementia and can impair memory, confusion, and conversation.

Hemsworth found out that he carries two types of the gene ApoE4, one from each parent, which increases his risk of contracting the illness by eight to ten times, more than people who don't carry both copies of the gene. He said, "It's not like I've been handed my resignation," but added the news "really triggered something in me to want to take some time off". He further added, "If you look at Alzheimer's prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life," he said.

Will Hemsworth put an end to his career?

The Australian actor has four forthcoming projects, including an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic and a return to his Thor character in the upcoming Avengers sequel. However, as per sources, after those endeavors, "he doesn't plan to take on many roles after learning about his high risk for Alzheimer's." The 39-year-old stated that after completing the ‘Limitless’ publicity tour and his other contracted duties, he would take a break from acting and will spend time with his three daughters and partner, actor Elsa Patak and will return to Byron Bay, Australia.

About Chris Hemsworth

The Australian actor, Chris Hemsworth, rose to fame for portraying the role of Kim Hyde in the television series named Home and Away before entering into Hollywood. He is best known for playing the role of ‘Thor’ in the 2011 film of Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has recently reprised his role of Thor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which made him in the list of one of the highest paying actors in the world. The actor has also appeared in action films like A Perfect Getaway, Snow, White, And The Huntsman, Blackhat, Red Dawn, Men in Black: International, Extraction, etc.

