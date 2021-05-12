Chris Hemsworth marks 10th anniversary of Thor; Shares UNRECOGNISABLE photo with Tom Hiddleston from 2019

Chris Hemsworth recently celebrated his film Thor’s 10th anniversary and posted a funny picture to mark the day. Scroll down for more on this.

Chris Hemsworth recently marked the 10th anniversary of his superhit Marvel franchise Thor and shared a never-seen-before picture of himself and Tom Hiddleston (who played his brother Loki in the film). The picture is seemingly from 2009, which shows the 2 actors in now-unrecognisable getups.

Along with the nostalgic picture, he also wrote: “This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom. It’s been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven’t aged a day @twhiddleston @marvelstudios.” Thor’s still photographer Jasin Boland took to the comments section “Oh man wish I had been your photographer from back then!”

Along with the throwback picture, the Aussie actor also added a screenshot of an article that was published in 2009 when the film was first announced. The article expressed unassurance about the cast and Marvel’s new film and called it a “dice roll” for the studio. To which filmmaker Cristian Prieto replied in the comments, joking “That article didn’t age well.”

Currently, Thor 4 is under production with the cast filming in Australia. Hemsworth recently showed off his ultra-fit physique on display when he shared a new workout video on his social media. The 37-year-old Marvel actor went shirtless while filming a funny video at the gym with his friend Fisher. Chris captioned the Instagram post, “Number 1 DJ @followthefishtv dropped into the @centrfit lab for a tune up #bloodsweatandtears.” Throughout the video, we get to see Chris doing a ton of different weight lifting exercises while showing off his incredible muscles.

