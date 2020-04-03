Chris Hemsworth mourns Andrew Jack's death: Lost a dear friend this week to Coronavirus, will miss him greatly

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack succumbed to Coronavirus earlier this week. Thor: Love And Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth and The Batman director Matt Reeves mourned his death.

In a tragic turn of events, Hollywood lost Star Wars actor Andrew Jack to Coronavirus. The 76-year-old succumbed to the illness at a hospital in the UK earlier this week. His wife Gabrielle Rogers confirmed the news. Days after the news broke out, Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram and mourned the loss of his "dear friend." The Thor: Love And Thunder star shared a picture of the veteran actor on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note to remember the star.

"I lost a dear friend this week to Coronavirus. Andrew Jack was a wonderful, kind, beautiful soul and I and many others will miss him greatly. I worked on a number of films with him over the years and he was the best dialect/voice coach in game and was beyond instrumental in helping shape me as an actor. My love and support goes out to his family and to anyone and everyone who is struggling during this time. Sending everyone across the globe love and compassion. Peace," the Aussie actor wrote.

Andrew was recently roped in as a dialect expert for The Batman. The filming was suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Director Matt Reeves mourned his loss on Twitter. The filmmaker wrote, "Andrew was a legend, and such a kind man. We are all absolutely heartbroken. Our hearts go out to his family. Rest in peace, Andrew...:

Meanwhile, several other Hollywood stars have also been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Tom Hanks was the first international star to have confirmed he was tested positive. Idris Elba, Olga KurylenkoKristofer Hivju, Daniel Dae Kim and Andy Cohen were a few stars who confirmed they were infected with Covid-19. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

