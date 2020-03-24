Chris Hemsworth offers workouts for free on his fitness app amid Coronavirus
The 36-year-old actor announced members will get free access to his health, fitness and wellbeing program Centr for six weeks, including at-home training, healthy recipes using easily-available ingredients, meditations, and sleep visualisations, reports aceshowbiz.com
"There's a lot of fear, anxiety and uncertainty in the world at the moment. You're probably stuck at home so I wanted to give everybody full access for free to my fitness app over the next six weeks," he said.
"This app was designed to give people an opportunity to access the team that I've used over the years that have had a profoundly positive
impact on my life.
Hi there all, during this period of self isolation and uncertainty, I am offering six weeks of my health and fitness program @Centrfit for FREE! Go to centr.com and sign-up. Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness. In recent weeks Centr has seen a groundswell of support from our customers and communities, with thousands of members around the world coming together and sharing how the program has brought them positivity and support during these difficult times. Available at centr.com only, for new users only.
He added: "So times like this when there's a lot of uncertainty running through your head, I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the three key pillars to living healthier and happier - movement, nutrition, and mental fitness."
"We have been incredibly inspired by the outpouring of support and positivity from the community during this challenging time. We hope that by making Centr available to everyone for this extended period, we can help even more people stay strong, healthy and find a sense of calm at a time when we all need that the most."
