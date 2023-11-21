Chris Hemsworth once reflected on playing his MCU character Thor for a decade

Chris Hemsworth, the charismatic god Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), reflects on a decade-long journey with the iconic character. In a heartfelt video, Hemsworth expresses his enduring love for Thor, while the MCU head, Kevin Feige applauded his selection for the role. In another interview post the release of Thor 4, Hemsworth admitted that he got sick of playing the role.

Chris Hemsworth justified the role of Thor for over a decade

In his past revelation when Hemsworth was embarking on his fourth solo film, Thor: Love and Thunder, he takes a moment to look back on over 10 years of portraying Thor. In a nostalgic Instagram video, Hemsworth shares his genuine affection for the character, emphasizing the joy he has derived from every portrayal since Thor's debut in 2011. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige acknowledges Hemsworth's pivotal role in making Thor a success, accepting the fact that Hemsworth’s casting for this role was perfect.

Chris Hemsworth's candid admission of feeling sick of Thor

In a candid revelation to British GQ , Hemsworth admits to occasional fatigue from playing Thor every couple of years. Despite loving the diverse experiences brought by different directors and evolving storylines, he conveys a genuine feeling of becoming 'sick of the character pretty quick.' Hemsworth discusses the need for something entirely different if he were to revisit the role, acknowledging the challenge of keeping audiences engaged amid potential superhero fatigue.

Hemsworth shared, “I love the experience. I love the fact that I’ve been able to do something fairly different throughout the process. Thor 1 and 2 were their own thing, Thor 3 and 4 were a very different feel... and then even Avengers, the Lebowski Thor, the Infinity War Thor, due to different directors and I think mostly my own need to do something different. You know, I got sick of the character pretty quick every couple of years.”

Expressing a desire to explore different avenues in his career, he hints at the importance of delivering fresh and compelling narratives. “If I was going to do something again it would have to be totally different. And we’d have to do something very drastic to keep people on their toes. Otherwise, it’s just the fatigue of those characters and those films, where people are like, ‘I’ve seen it.’ But, I really wanna do some other stuff for a while,” he admitted.

Chris Hemsworth's decade-long dedication to Thor has indeed left an indelible mark, but as he contemplates new horizons, fans await the next exciting chapter in the actor's career."

