Chris Hemsworth opened up about taking a break from acting due to Alzheimer's scare

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, actor Chris Hemsworth opened up about getting in the risk of contracting Alzheimer’s disease. The condition has pushed him into taking a break from work. He became aware of the situation after undergoing routine tests as a part of the documentary Limitless. The actor has learned that he has two copies of the gene ApoE4 from both of his parents. This makes him about ten times more likely to develop the disease compared to others.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Hemsworth expressed that this test has confirmed his “biggest fear” and he will now take a step back from work as a part of the preventative measures he is required to take. Alzheimers is the most common type of dementia, which affects part of the brain that controls thought, memory and language. The most common symptoms are memory problems and communication issues.

In the interview, he also shared, "It's not like I've been handed my resignation," however, the news "really triggered something in me to want to take some time off". He also added, "If you look at Alzheimer's prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life. It's all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. It's all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way."

According to statistics, 2 to 3 percent of the population carries two copies of the gene. The Thor actor shared, "It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant."

Chris Hemsworth to return home to his family after Limitless publicity tour

The creator of the Limitless series Darren Aronofsky shared the news to Hemsworth in private. The actor then decided to improve the awareness of Alzheimer’s disease. In the interview, he shared, "My concern was I just didn't want to manipulate it and over-dramatize it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy or whatever for entertainment." He also confirmed that his grandfather had battled Alzheimer’s.

The 39-year-old will be seen next in George Miller’s Mad Max sequel Furiosa. He has made the decision to take a break after the publicity tour of Limitless. After the tour, he will go to Byron Bay in Australia to be with his wife Elsa Pataky and three children.

