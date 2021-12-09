Chris Hemsworth OPENS UP about his future in MCU: As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up

Chris Hemsworth hopes that people are eager for more Thor. The actor, 38, spoke on the Australian morning programme Today earlier this week, when he was asked whether he'll continue to portray the God of Thunder once Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in July 2022, after Tom Holland signed up to do three more Spider-Man films.

"How many Spider-Mans has he done? He's a little behind me. I think he's done three, I've done six or seven Thors? So maybe. As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up," Hemsworth said as per PEOPLE. "But I feel like there might be waning, that kind of enthusiasm for me." However, the Today co-hosts said "absolutely not" to his theory, to which he said with a smile, "Thank you. That's the Australian sort of support chain, though. Internationally they might be going, 'Get rid of him. Get someone else.'"

However, when he announced the completion of production for the forthcoming Thor film, Hemsworth spoke on Instagram about what fans can anticipate from the sequel, directed by Taika Waititi. "That's a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate," he joked at the time. "The film is gonna be bats--- crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!"

Meanwhile, it was ten years ago that the world first met Hemsworth as Thor and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth marked the occasion with a snapshot of himself and his co-star costumed in red and green, similar to their warring-brother personas in 2011's Thor and subsequent Avengers movie.

