Chris Hemsworth opens up about 'unpredictable' Thor 5; Actor reveals conditions if he plans return to MCU

Chris Hemsworth, the famous Australian actor is best known for his portrayal of the iconic character Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films including the Avengers franchise. The talented actor portrayed the various shades of his celebrated character with absolute ease, thanks to his exceptional acting skills and most importantly, his unparalleled comic timing. Even though Chris Hemsworth has been experimenting in his acting with a great variety of characters, the audiences, especially the MCU fans are eagerly waiting for him to play Thor, once again.

Chris Hemsworth opens up about playing Thor again

In his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris Hemsworth opened up about the possibilities of playing the famous Marvel character once again, in Thor 5. For the unversed, the actor had earlier opined that Thor 4 was way too 'silly', and admitted that it disappointed the common audiences and Marvel fans, alike. So, Hemsworth is very sure that he doesn't want to continue to play Thor in the fifth installment of the franchise if it is not 'unpredictable'. He also added that he doesn't want to risk playing the character to the extent where the Marvel fans start 'rolling their eyes'.

"I’ve got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what’s happening in the next phase. There are always conversations… Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don’t know," stated the actor, who also confirmed that Thor 5 is not being 'officially' planned, so far. "I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character," added the actor.

"If the audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character. But I don’t have the answer yet. I would love to try and figure out how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable," concluded Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth's work front

The popular star was recently seen in Extraction 2, which is a sequel to the famous Netflix film which was released in 2020. He is reprising the role of Kyle Rake, an Australian SAS operator turned black ops mercenary in the film, which premiered on June 16, 2023.

