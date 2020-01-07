Chris Hemsworth pledges USD 1 million for devastating Australia bushfires; urges fans to reach out & help

The Avengers: Endgame star revealed on Instagram that he will donate $1 million to help relief efforts in the Australian wildfire. Take a look at his video below.

Hollywood celebrities are reaching out and taking a step forward for Australia's devasting wildfires that have been spreading across the nation for months. After Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pledged a huge amount for rescue operations, the latest to join them is Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. The Avengers: Endgame star revealed on Instagram that he will donate $1 million to help relief efforts in the Australian wildfire. Sharing a video on his social media, Chris Hemsworth addressed the urgent need for monetary help for firefighters, the community and people on the frontline.

Chris wrote, "Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated."

He added, "In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya." Chris' plea was met with much praise as co-star Robert Downey Jr dropped a heart and hands clasped in prayer emojis. Aquaman star and actor Jason Momoa, who is also an environmentalist, commented, "so generous. beautiful man mahalo nui."

Check out Chris Hemsworth's post on Australia bushfires below:

Actress Nicole Kidman, who attended the 2020 Golden Globes, was visibly upset at one of the awards' pre event and revealed she was 'disturbed' by the fires. The actress and her husband Keith Urban's home has been under threat for the past few years.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020 pre event: Nicole Kidman is extremely UPSET as her Australia home is under threat

Read More