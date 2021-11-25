Chris Hemsworth pokes fun at Elsa Pataky's 'fine European dining skills' as she enjoys her ice cream

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are one happy couple, and they prove so time and again with their adorable social media posts about one another. In a recent post, the Thor actor took to poking fun at his wife for her "fine European dining skills" as they enjoyed some romantic time in Prague.

Taking to Instagram, Hemsworth shared a selfie and a video of Pataky relishing ice cream while some of it was on her nose! Hemsworth lovingly asked his wife if she was enjoying the treat, to which Pataky agreed, however, when he told her to wipe off some of the cream from her face, Pataky couldn't do so. Jokingly, the actor then told his wife, "It's all gone...Yum! You look good."

In the photo that Hemsworth posted along with the video, he too seems to have been covered with ice cream as they posed for an adorable selfie. "Here in Prague, thankful to have my wife teaching me her fine European dining skills," the husband jokingly penned as he tagged Pataky's social media account.

Fans took to the comments section to gush over the duo! "You both are adorable," one fan wrote adding many 'heart' emojis. Another fan wished the Hemsworths on Thanksgiving and laughed over their practical jokes on each other!

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky often share adorable selfies with each other. They share three kids, India Rose Hemsworth, Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth.

What do you think of this stunning and adorable couple?

