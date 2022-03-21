Chris Hemsworth posts a Thor special birthday tribute for sons; Jokes 'no' other superhero outfits for them

Chris Hemsworth's twin boys, Sasha and Tristan and turned 8 on March 20 and the actor took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute for them which consisted of a cute throwback photo of his sons sporting Thor costumes from when they were little. Along with the same, Chris also wrote a sweet note to send birthday wishes to his twin boys.

The adorable throwback photo posted by Hemsworth showed his sons sporting the complete Thor getup as they posed with their little hammers. The Thor: Love and Thunder actor made sure to add a bit of fun to his caption while wishing them as he added, "Happy 8th birthday to my boys! If your asking if they’re allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no."

Chris' wife Elsa Pataky had also shared a sweet birthday post for their sons in which she included a series of snaps of not just the duo but also some cute family photos. Sharing the same, she wrote, "I can’t believe you are 8. So many adventures together and so many more to come. You make me a better person every day."

Check out Chris Hemsworth's post here:

While we bet the Hemsworth twins are more than happy to dress up as the same as their superhero dad, fans too have been eager to watch the actor armour up again and return with his new Thor film. Thor: Love and Thunder will be Hemsworth's fourth solo film like the God of Thunder and it also stars Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson. The Taika Waititi directorial is slated for a July release.

