  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Hemsworth puts his TRANSFORMED body for Thor 4 on display; Chris Pratt begs him to ‘stop working out’

Chris Hemsworth recently shared a photo from his workout session and put his transformed body for Thor: Love and Thunder on display. Which generated a hilarious request from his Avengers co-star Chris Pratt.
18711 reads Mumbai
Chris Hemsworth puts his TRANSFORMED body for Thor 4 on displayChris Hemsworth puts his TRANSFORMED body for Thor 4 on display; Chris Pratt begs him to ‘stop working out’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Avengers star Chris Pratt is so over his co-star Chris Hemsworth working out. If you missed it, it was recently announced that Pratt will be joining Hemsworth in upcoming fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, as his Marvel superhero Star-Lord and ahead of production, Hemsworth has been working out like crazy to get in shape to reprise his role as Thor. He recently took to Instagram to share a pic of him flipping a giant donut weight while baring his massive biceps.

 

Pratt then took to the comments to call out Hemsworth for working out, so that he doesn’t have to get in shape. “Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks,” Pratt jokingly wrote.

 

Previously, Chris made headlines for showing off his insanely ripped body while on vacation with his family in October. Chris and wife Elsa Pataky jetted off to Lord Howe Island in Australia for a vacation with their three kids – daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan – along with his brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth and a few friends, including Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. “2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously, not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia,” Chris wrote along with a couple of shirtless pics.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth reveals he decided to move to Australia because he felt ‘suffocated’ in Hollywood

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Thor 4 might come soon with a female character in the lead role along with Chris Hemsworth? View details
Before GOTG Vol 3, Chris Pratt to reprise Star Lord in Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder
Luke Hemsworth quips Liam Hemsworth is the 'best at crying' as latter wishes his brother on 40th birthday
Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth trolls a sleeping Taika Waititi: Terrific first script meeting
Chris Hemsworth CONFIRMS when Thor: Love and Thunder's shooting begins: We’ve got our work cut out for us
VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra, Chris Hemsworth REVEAL forces driving them to fight climate crisis on TED Countdown
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement