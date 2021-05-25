Chris Hemsworth QUIPS he's 'lucky' to have 2 other kids as son dreams of being Superman; Ryan Reynolds REACTS

Taking to his Instagram page, Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth joked about how his son ironically wants to be DC's beloved superhero Superman instead of Thor when he grows up.

Besides being a major contender for the sexiest Chris in Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth also earns major brownie points for being a family man. Currently stationed at his Byron Bay home with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children - daughter India Rose Hemsworth, 9, and twin sons Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth, 7 - the 37-year-old actor was a busy bee these past few months shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder while also spending quality time with his fam.

Taking to his Instagram page, Chris posted a snap from what looks like to be the sets of Thor 4, if his trademark Thor luscious blond locks sported are any inclination. In the photo shared, you see Hemsworth holding hands with one of his sons, either Sasha or Tristan, as the doting father looks at the camera lens from behind. While Chris' ripped physique almost steals the spotlight with Hemsworth sporting a sleeveless grey tee with black shorts and black and white sneakers, it's his son adorning DC's beloved superhero Superman's cape instead of Thor (who also dons a red cape) that's the true icing on top of the cake.

As for the story behind the red cape, Chris hilariously recounted in his IG post caption, "Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. "What do you want to be when you grow up" "Dad i wanna be Superman" Lucky I have two other kids."

While Hemsworth's IG has already collected almost five million likes in just under a few hours, taking to the comments section were Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool and Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman, who couldn't get over Chris' shenanigans commenting cry laughing and red heart emojis. Hemsworth's Avengers: Endgame co-star Josh Brolin aka Thanos literally wrote, "Hahahaha," while Chris' Extraction co-stars Randeep Hooda and Rudhraksh Jaiswal commented with cry laughing emojis.

Check out Chris Hemsworth's witty Instagram post with his son below:

We're loving the Hemsworth family's Marvel-DC crossover!

Meanwhile, also starring Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe and Christian Bale and directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder releases in the US on February 11, 2022.

