Chris Hemsworth RECALLS starstruck moment while meeting Brad Pitt: He went to do a handshake, I went for a hug

Chris Hemsworth revealed in an interview that he had an awkward, starstruck moment when he met Brad Pitt at Once Upon A Time in Hollywood's LA premiere. Read below to know what the Extraction star had to share on the funny incident.

If we've ever had the opportunity to meet our favourite stars, the starstruck feeling is like any other! Moreover, it's that giddiness that usually leads to hilarious situations. The same applies to celebrities too, when they meet a personality that they have admired over time. Such was the case recently for Chris Hemsworth, who recalled the awkward yet funny interaction he had had with Oscar-winning star Brad Pitt. The moment took place at the LA premiere of Brad's film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

As Chris is busy doing interviews for Extraction which releases today, while on quarantine mode, the 36-year-old actor revealed details of his meeting with Brad to People. "I met Brad Pitt actually at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere. He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it. I didn't get attacked by the security team or anything. It was fantastic. He was as wonderful and pleasant as I'd hoped and imagined," Hemsworth shared with People.

This is indeed a hilarious interaction between two of the biggest Hollywood stars! Wouldn't you agree?!

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Chris spoke candidly about his excitement for Thor: Love and Thunder. "It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika Waititi, at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane," Hemsworth shared.

While Extraction is releasing today on Netflix, Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release in the US on February 18, 2022.

