Chris Hemsworth recalls the ‘Avengers’ group chats after Jeremy Renner’s accident; ‘It was wild’

Chris Hemsworth, the famous Australian actor is best known for his portrayal of the popular character Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His stellar performance as the Demi-God from Asgard, and amazing comic timing won millions of hearts and paved the way for Hemsworth to Marvel's most celebrated franchise, Avengers. The actor, who was a part of all four Avengers films, shares a great bond with all of his co-stars from the franchise.

Chris Hemsworth on Jeremy Renner's accident

In his recent interview with GQ UK, Chris Hemsworth extensively spoke about his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner's accident, and how it left a deep impact on his co-stars. According to the Thor actor, he has been thinking about death a lot these days, especially after Renner's accident and after stepping into his forties. "We were all on our ‘Avengers’ text chain, we were all chatting. None of us really knew how serious it was. I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realization of ‘Wow, any of us can go at any minute’…" recalled Chris Hemsworth in his chat GQ.