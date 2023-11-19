Chris Hemsworth revealed his kid wanted to be THIS superhero; DEETS inside

Chris Hemsworth, best known for wielding the mighty hammer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a heartwarming insight into his family life. The Hollywood star, who is a father of three, expressed his joy over his then 7-year-old son's superhero aspirations, revealing that the young one wishes to grow up as Superman.

Chris Hemsworth's son dreams of being Superman

In a delightful Instagram post, Hemsworth shared a photo with his son, who was proudly donning the iconic Superman cape. The post captures a precious moment as Hemsworth holds his son's hand and poses the age-old question as to what he aspires to become in the future. Hemsworth's son gave a simple reply stating that he wishes to become Superman. Hemsworth, with a touch of humor, expressed gratitude for having two other kids, leaving room for hope that one of them might choose Thor as their favorite superhero.

Hemsworth narrated on his Instagram, stating, “'What do you want to be when you grow up?' To this, his son confidently declares, 'Dad, I wanna be Superman.' “Dad I wanna be Superman” Lucky I have two other kids.”

ALSO READ: Revisit the time Chris Hemsworth opened up about how his daughter came to be named 'India'; DEETS Inside

Chris Hemsworth's celebrity pals react to his son’s admiration for Superman

The Australian actor, renowned for his portrayal of Thor, continued the superhero saga with another update. Sharing a video featuring his son dressed as Superman, Hemsworth playfully captioned it as, “Introducing the next heavyweight champion of the universe.” The light-hearted video showcases the adorable interaction between Hemsworth and his son as they box with each other.

Hemsworth's post drew playful reactions from his fellow superhero actors. Deadpool's Josh Brolin, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman, and Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, joined in the fun. Momoa shared his own similar experience with his son Wolf. He commented, "😂😂😂😂😂😂yeah wolf wanted to be Batman ❤️❤️❤️❤️." The camaraderie among these on-screen superheroes extended beyond the cinematic universe, as their similar off-screen experiences with kids bind them together.

In the realm of superheroes, it seems the coming generation has already picked their favorite superheroes. The same is the case in Hemsworth's family where his son has chosen Superman as his idol, ignoring the fact that his own dad is The Prince of Asgard.

ALSO READ: Did you know Chris Hemsworth’s daughter and nieces painted his nails?