Chris Hemsworth reveals he decided to move to Australia because he felt ‘suffocated’ in Hollywood

Even though Chris Hemsworth has made a solid mark in the Hollywood industry by adding various impressive roles to his resume, the actor never stays in America after his projects are over. He prefers living in Australia with his wife and kids and only visits the USA for work. In a recent interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Thor star opened up about his decision of moving back from California to his native Australia and revealed that he felt suffocated by his Hollywood career.

Chris Hemsworth said being in constant touch with the film industry became very overwhelming after a while. Constantly having conversations about his work made him lose perspective. “When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry. You lose perspective," the 36-year-old actor stated. Back in 2015, two years after the successful release of his second Marvel film, Thor: The Dark World, Chris and packed his bags and moved back to his country.

The actor shares 3 kids with his wife Elsa Pataky – daughter India and twin boys Tristan and Sasha. During the interview, the actor stated that in Australia he is surrounded by people who are not from the industry. He never talks about his career with his close friends in his country and that, according to him, is very refreshing. “There's not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that's hugely refreshing. It's great for my kids and my wife,” the MCU actor said.

